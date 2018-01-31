Jackrabbits stomp Tigers 72-38

With several players out or limited with sickness, the Bowie boys basketball team still made quick work out of Jacksboro on Friday on the road.

The Jackrabbits never let Jacksboro have a chance as they easily won 72-38 while still doing their best to get good reps in and get better.

Two starters did not travel and one was limited to light minutes from the bench all due to sickness. The only healthy starters were junior Daniel Mosley and senior Kason Spikes. They and the rest of the bench stepped up to make sure the game was never close.

The Jackrabbits defense was ferocious in their half-court trap, forcing turnovers that led to breakaway layups and dunks. Jacksboro had no answer and could not get a clean shot off even when they were able to run some offense.

Bowie led Jacksboro 24-1 at the end of the first quarter. The energy and enthusiasm could only keep up for so much. Safe to say, everyone on both teams got plenty of playing time. Sophomore Logan Lawhorn got moved up from JV and played 18 minutes of winning Jackrabbits basketball.

While the final three quarters were not as one sided as the first quarter, Coach Doug Boxell did everything he could to keep players accountable and to keep the effort up. Bowie led 41-11 at halftime.

