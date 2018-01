The Prairie Valley High School girl’s basketball team earned second place at the Patterson Holiday Classic on Dec. 29-30.

The Lady Bulldogs opened the tournament on Thursday with a win 40-23 win against Wichita Christian.

They then took on City View, fighting for their second victory of the point with a one-point 29-28 win against the Lady Mustangs.

To read the full story, pick up a mid-week edition of the Bowie News.