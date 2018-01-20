Lady Indians come from behind

In a comeback victory many did not see coming, the Nocona Lady Indians earned the home win against Paradise on Tuesday.

The Lady Indians came back from as many as 15 points down midway through the third quarter to winning 53-44.

It was the second time Nocona had played Paradise. The first game saw the Lady Indians get in early foul trouble that plagued them throughout the game as they lost 55-49 back in December to start off district play.

This game started similarly as junior guard Brooke O’Neal, one of the teams most active defenders, and freshman Averee Kleinhans, the teams leading scorer, both picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter. Kleinhans re-entered in the second quarter, but quickly picked up foul number three right.

Senior Emma Meekins tried to pick up the scoring slack, but just was not able to make many shots. Freshman Chloe Daughtry was able to get to the free throw line several times and scored four points but the Lady Indians were in trouble as they trailed 27-14 at halftime.

