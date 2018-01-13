Lady Indians take it to City View in district win

A district win is a district win but in terms of competition, there was not much for the Nocona Lady Indians on Tuesday at home against City View.

The Lady Indians won easily 69-20 but had to hold back for much of the second half to not make the final score crueler.

Coach Heather Nobile only tried to look at what her team could positively take away from a game so lopsided in their favor.

“We played really well,” Nobile said. “We shot the ball really well and we got the opportunity to work on our fast break offense as well as make sure everyone got plenty of playing time.”

Read the full story in the weekend News.