Lady Rabbits stay undefeated

Things just keep rolling for the Bowie Lady Rabbits basketball team as they won on the road at Holliday on Friday to stay undefeated in district play.

After a close first half, the Lady Rabbits pulled away on the strength of their defense to win by big margin 52-33.

Bowie was able to keep a lead throughout the first half and looked to pull away with a 23-13 lead late in the second quarter. Holliday was able to cut that lead down to 23-20 before halftime and looked to poise to give the Lady Rabbits more of a run in the second half.

Coach Chuck Hall was not pleased with how his team played in the first half, especially on the defensive end.

Things turned in their favor in the third quarter as Bowie outscored Holliday 15-4 in the quarter to go up 38-24 heading into the fourth quarter. The good play continued in the fourth as the Lady Rabbits coasted to a big margin win 52-33.

