Local calls ‘World Race’ an experience of a lifetime

By DANI BLACKBURN

It has been five months since Nocona’s Alex Klimkoski left the comforts of her own home to embark on a mission trip taking her to 11 countries in 11 months, known as “The World Race.”

In those five months, the 23-year-old has experienced more than many do in a lifetime, as she strives to serve “the least of these” while in real and raw communities throughout the world.

She has played with children at a park in Serbia, shoveled dirt at Baan Chan orphanage in Thailand and celebrated Thanksgiving in October in Bulgaria.

Klimkoski is the daughter of Randy and Laurie Klimkoski and a 2013 graduate of Nocona High School. After graduation, Klimkoski attended Midwestern State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

She learned of “The World Race” from a friend while in college, and it quickly became an ‘obsession’ as she spent her time watching YouTube videos, reading blogs and learning as much as she could about the mission.

The day she applied for graduation, she also applied for The World Race. After being accepted, Klimkoski had a lot of work to do in selecting the route she would take and raising funds for her journey before leaving in August.

She traveled with 42 other missionaries, who were put into different teams of six or seven people in each country.

The Bowie News featured Klimkoski in an article in June and wanted to provide an update on her journey throughout the world.

Read a review of some of the countries Klimkoski has visited during her first few months of the World Race in the weekend News.