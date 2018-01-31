Main Street Bowie celebrates its supporters, volunteers

Main Street Bowie celebrated what may be its final appreciation dinner as a Texas Main Street City Monday night honoring its volunteers and supporters.

The dinner comes one week after the city council voted to pull out of the Texas Main Street program and be restructured into a city-wide development organization.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris told the group Main Street Bowie was such a success they want to grow more success by going across the entire city.

Henry Insurance received the Merchant of the Year award and the City of Bowie Volunteer Fire Department received the Partner of the Year Award.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.