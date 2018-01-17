Ad

Saint Jo City Council meets Wednesday

The Saint Jo City Council will meet for its first session of 2018 at 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the Saint Jo Civic Center.
Aldermen will consider engaging Tim Norton to conduct the city audit.
There will be a discussion on creating a city website, along with a review of ordinance enforcement and possible amendments to the 2017-18 budget.
A water bill from owner Rodney Vogel at 710 S. Broad will be examined, along with a historical society recommendation.
Minutes, bills and the monthly financial statement will wrap up the agenda.

