Warrant sweep nets eight arrests, meth, weed, toxic toad

By BARBARA GREEN

The opening days of 2018 have been productive in the Bowie Police Department’s push against drug trafficking within the city with eight suspects arrested, 10 grams of methamphetamine and three ounces of marijuana seized.

Something new was thrown into the mix as a Bufo toad was found. This frog is known for releasing a toxin through its skin that reportedly has hallucinogenic properties. People can “lick” the toad and allegedly experience those results.

The series of drug-related arrests centered around the service of felony warrants made on a traffic stop and two residence searches.

