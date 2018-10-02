The Bowie News is returning to an old favorite from many years ago, Pothole of the Week, which will point out problem areas in any city or area of the county. The goal is to inform and to point out problem areas, not to simply complain. It will feature a reader-submitted photo, so we invite those wishing to participate to email their photo to editor@bowienewsonline.com. Names of those submitting the pics will not be published, but names and contact numbers will be required to confirm submission. Also include the pothole’s location. Photos will publish in the weekend News.