Texas Blood Institute is looking for local heroes who are strong, bold, and fearless to help save lives.

The Texas Blood Institute will have a blood drive with Gold-Burg ISD from 1 to 5 p.m. on Feb 16, from 1:00 to 5:00 at 468 Prater Road in Bowie, TX. Each blood donor will receive their choice of inspirational t-shirt in one of three featured colors, “Strong” olive, “Bold” maroon, or “Fearless” teal. Healthy adults, age sixteen and up, are encouraged to give blood.

“Accidents happen. People are battling cancer. Babies are born prematurely,” said Daren Coats, vice president of Western Division Operations, Texas Blood Institute. “The need for blood is constant, and there is no substitute. Unfortunately, until we know that someone is fighting for life, we just don’t think about how critical it is.”

Only t10 percent of people in the United States who are eligible to give blood actually do. Blood donation takes just about an hour, and each donation can save the lives of up to three patients. Whole blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelet donations can be made as often as every 7 days, up to 24 times a year.

Donors also receive free health screenings and Donor Rewards points, redeemable at Texas Blood Institute’s online store. If donors opt not to take the t-shirt, Texas Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries. As a non-profit blood center, Texas Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in eight hospitals in the Texoma region.

Appointments are not required but can be made by calling Texas Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting txbi.org.

*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.