Despite bone-chilling temperatures the third annual Mardi Gras 5K 10K welcomed 20 runners for the 10K and 36 for the 5K.

Barry Ortner, age 57, was the first place winner overall in the 10K. Jodie Rhone, 62, Wichita Falls, was second and Sharon Kelley, 60, Wichita Falls, was third.

In the 5K, Madilyn Ferguson, 15, Nocona, was first place overall. Steve Kutie, 45, was second and Irene Waldrop, Bowie, 23, was third.

