A 25-year-old Bowie man was arrested on Feb. 18 with more than 15 grams of cocaine and some $2,000 in cash.

Bowie Patrol Officer Cody Stone said he stopped Malachi Morgan Clay in the area of Miller and Elba after he allegedly disregarded a stop sign.

The stop resulted in the arrest of Clay after the officer found 15.4 grams of cocaine hidden in the vehicle, along with a little more than $2,000 in cash.

