County Schools starting late Wednesday

BOWIE SCHOOL STARTING LATE

Bowie ISD School Superintendent Steven Monkres said due to the uncertainty of tonight’s weather and the possibility of deteriorating road conditions, classes will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Busses will run two hours late. In a statement Monkres said the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. A late start will allow our busses, students and staff to travel safely during daylight hours rather than in the dark early tomorrow morning.

update: 10 p.m. – Montague, Nocona, Bowie, Bellevue, Saint Jo, Forestburg, Gold-Burg and Prairie Valley will all start at 10 a.m.