Carrie Sheffield

October 21, 1942 – February 14, 2018

TERRAL, OK – Carrie Sheffield, 75, died on Feb. 14, 2018 in Terral, OK.

A viewing will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 17 at the First Baptist Church in Terral, OK.

A service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Mark Kunkel officiating. Interment will follow in Terral Cemetery.

Sheffield was born in Terral on Oct. 21, 1942 to Lee and Nellie Duncan.

After graduating high school in Waurika, OK in 1960 Carrie worked for 37 years as an educator for head start in Terral. Carrie married Charlie Harrison on Oct. 25, 1960 in Waurika, OK. After he died, she later married Aaron Sheffield on Sept. 12, 1981.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Charlie Harrison and Aaron Sheffield; sister, Velda Gaines and brother, Ricky Duncan.

She is survived by her daughter, LaVonda Langford, Nocona; son, Wayne Harrison, Terral, OK; brother, Gary Duncan, Waurika, OK; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Terral First Baptist Church, c/o Mark Kunkel, 101 State Highway 32, Terral, OK 73569.