CASA information meeting in Bowie on Feb. 12

Court Appointed Special Advocate training will take place in Montague County, this time in Bowie following a Nocona program last fall.

Lorra Lierly, chairman of the Montague County Child Welfare Board, says this county is in need of more CASA volunteers to serve the local children.

Montague County averages 100 children a year in foster care with many of them in need of a CASA volunteer.

“A CASA is the child’s voice in court and a consistent adult presence at a difficult time in their lives. A caring CASA can make a huge difference in a child’s life and their future,” explains Lierly.

An informational meeting, CASA 101, will be at the child welfare board’s children’s center at 506 Hulme Street in Bowie. This is a lunch meeting from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 12.

You do not have to make a commitment at this meeting, just come see what being a CASA is all about.

For more information call 940-867-4483. The rest of the training will be in the evenings or Saturday mornings with the final day on March 7.