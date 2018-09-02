Claudine Walker Martin

February 1, 1930 – February 7, 2018

BOWIE – Claudine Walker Martin, 88, died on Feb. 7, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

Family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 11 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 12 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Pastor Larry Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow at Smyrna Cemetery in Sunset.

Martin was born Feb. 1, 1930 in Forestburg to William and Media (Jordan) Walker. She worked as a cook for the Denton State School, as a nurse in home healthcare,and as a hospice nurse. Martin volunteered in various organizations in the Bowie community.

She is preceded in death by her son, Billy Wayne Martin; grandson, Billy Edward Martin; her parents; four sisters, Louis Weeden, Faye Freeman, Zelma Stembridge and Mavis Sanford; and brother, Dewey Walker.

She is survived by her children, Robert Martin, Terrell, Janise Martin, Tyler, Bruce Martin, Bowie and Richard Martin, Warsaw, IN; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren and sister, Olene Yates, Keller.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.