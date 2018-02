Attend “Coffee With A Cop” from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare located at 700 W. U.S. Highway 287 South.

Advanced Rehab is partnering with the police department to provide an opportunity for local residents to meet their police force.

Citizens are invited to ask questions of those who serve and protect the community and get to know the officers.