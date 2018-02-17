Donkey basketball coming to Forestburg

The Forestburg ISD Education Foundation will be having “donkey basketball” on March 3 featuring the world famous Buckeye Donkey basketball donkeys.

The games will start at 6 p.m. in the Forestburg Independent School gym, with barbecue sandwiches

and hot dogs available for purchase at 5 p.m. Teams compete for “braggin’ rights” by scoring basketball goals while riding the donkeys.

The action is fast and furious, and the donkeys bring the laughs and confusion to the court.

Between games, there will be a special Beanie Baby scramble for the kids, age six and under, and a live auction.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Education Foundation. To date, more than $200,000 has been raised and awarded to benefit

the students and teachers at Forestburg ISD through scholarships and grants.

Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door; children six and under get in free. Pre-sale tickets are

available at Forestburg ISD or from any Education Foundation board member.

Plan now to spend a night of wholesome family entertainment.