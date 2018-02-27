Eddie T. Guimonds

June 29, 1925- February 25, 2018

NOCONA – Eddie T. Guimonds, 92, died on Feb. 25, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. March 1 at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona with the Rev. Dale Berry officiating. Interment will follow in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Guimond was born on June 29, 1925 to James Guimond and Edith Satwire Guimond in Rutland, VT.

He married Jodie Leathers on Aug. 6, 1953 in Fort Worth. Guimond was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Army Air Core. He worked as a route supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church of Nocona.

He is survived by his wife, Jodie Guimond, Nocona; children, Gary Shafer, Nocona, Richard Shafer, Kaufman County, Sharon Harlan, Combine, James Guimonds, Nocona and Meloney Kristin Salvato, North Carolina; sister Evelin, Rutland, VT; brother, Joe Guimond, Tucson, AZ; nine grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church Kitchen Fund, 310 7th at Boston and Pecan, Nocona, TX 76255.