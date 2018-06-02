Imogene Ray Lynch

January 23, 1918 – February 2, 2018

DECATUR – Imogene Ray Lynch, 100, died on Feb. 2, 2018 in Decatur, TX.

Family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Forestburg Baptist Church.

A funeral service was at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the Forestburg Baptist Church with Pastors Micah Caswell and Tim Neely officiating. Burial followed at the New Harp Cemetery in Forestburg.

Lynch was born Jan. 23, 1918 to Dave and Nellie (Moss) Ray in Forestburg. On June 2, 1934 she married Glen Lynch in Ryan, OK.

Lynch was a member of the Forestburg Baptist Church and in 1957 was involved with leading the singing, and taught a junior boys Bible class. In 2007 she was the Grand Marshall at the Forestburg Watermelon Festival.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Lynch; parents, Dave and Nellie Ray; daughter, Peggy Lynch and great-great granddaughter, Evany Barragan.

She is survived by her sons, Doyle Lynch and Gordy Lynch, both of Forestburg; six granddaughters; 14 great grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren; sister, Frances Caswell, Bowie; numerous nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the New Harp Cemetery, 745 Lanier Rd., Forestburg, TX 76239 or the Forestburg Volunteer Fire Department, 261 Gainesville St., Forestburg, TX 76239.