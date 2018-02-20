Jack Lee Wilbanks

August 6, 1952 – Feb. 17, 2018

NOCONA – Jack Lee Wilbanks, 65, died on Feb. 17, 2018 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

A service will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at Shady Grove Church in Montague County Texas with the Rev. Lamoin Champ officiating.

Wilbanks was born on Aug. 6, 1952 to Willie R. Wilbanks and Ann L. Barton in Oklahoma City, OK.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry and Jimmy Wilbanks; and sister, Judy Miller.

He is survived by his sons, Coy E. Wilbanks, Deeon R. Wilbanks and Sterling E. Wilbanks; his life partner, Brenda L. Kerbow; 14 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister Janet Starnes and brother, Jeffery Wilbanks.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or Pancreatic Cancer Education.