Jackrabbits make it look easy

Playoff time is what this season has been building towards and the Bowie Jackrabbits got off to a great start Monday in their bi-district playoff game against Millsap.

The Jackrabbits defense was suffocating for most of the first half and too much inside all game for the Bulldogs as they easily won 78-41.

Bowie came out and wanted to establish junior post player Daniel Mosley inside. Even though Millsap had a player with similar size, Mosley was too much early on.

Other passes through the Bulldogs zone defenses from the high post saw the Jackrabbits execute at hitting cutters underneath the basket for several quick finishes at the rim. Bowie led 18-10 as Millsap was able to make a few 3s as they tried to beat the Jackrabbits from the perimeter.

Bowie closed up in the second quarter as they started forcing turnovers with their half court pressing style defense that led to points in transition. When Millsap was able to run some offense, the Jackrabbits did a good job of contesting shots and rebounding so much so the Bulldogs did not score in the second quarter. Bowie led 34-10 at halftime.

