Jimmy Floyd Breeden

March 21, 1939 – February 3, 2018

SUNSET – Jimmy Floyd Breeden, 78, died on Feb. 3, 2018 in Decatur, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation.

Breeden was born March 21, 1939 in Montague County to W.A. and Sally (Thompson) Breeden. He worked as a logger in Arkansas and locally as a wood cutter. He was a member at Sunset Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Tammy Lackey and Julie Hanson; granddaughter, Heather Green; brother, James Breeden, and sisters, Lula Bell Hudson and Viola Breeden.

He is survived by his brother, Johnnie Breeden, Montague; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a host of friends and the love of his life Sandi Atchison.

