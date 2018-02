The Bowie girls powerlifting team earned first at the Boyd meet on Thursday. Almost all girls who competed earned a medal on Thursday. Three girls finished first in their weight class. Chelsea Price won the 220 pound division with 680 pounds lifted.

Madison Metzler finished first in the 148 pound division with 735 pounds lifted. Emma Skinner finished first in the 114 pound division with 545 pounds lifted.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.