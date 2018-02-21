Lady Rabbits softball opens 2018 season

The Bowie Lady Rabbits softball team officially opened their season at Burkburnett on Monday and things did not go well. A strong surge late from Burkburnett stopped the game in the bottom of the sixth inning as Bowie lost 13-2.

It was a tough day all around from the Lady Rabbits. On offense, Bowie had a tough time getting a barrel on the ball as the team struck out 12 times. Hitters consistently found themselves behind in counts and were forced to try to protect. The strikeouts seemed to lead over into the field as the usually good defense from the Lady Rabbits had several difficult moments. The team committed seven errors in the field.

