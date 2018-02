Mardi Gras Nocona Style events on Friday: Krewe de ATV Parade, 5:30 p.m. Crawfish boil and hotdogs at parade headquarters downtown afterward. Music at The V.

Saturday: Pancakes, 7 to 11 a.m. at The V; 5K and 10K run, 10 a.m. at FUMC; Krewe de Kiddos parade, 12:30 p.m. starting at the downtown park; Big Mardi Gras parade at 3:30 p.m. Gumbo and hot dogs at parade headquarters afterward. Live music at The V.

See winners from the Krewe de Barkus parade in your weekend Bowie News.