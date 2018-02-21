Native tribes artifacts explored at museum program

A large crowd of about 30 attended a Sunday program at Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum where historian Bill Glass and (pictured)Sergio Ayala, archealogist, discussed historic artifacts from native tribes. Both men have been studying items from the Benton Collection,Glass discusses an Indian woven rug that is more than 100 years old and other artifacts such as bows and arrows that will be placed in the Native American Hall. Ayala discussed his confirmation of some Indian points that are believed to be 6,000 years old, which are on display at the museum in Nocona. (Photo by Gale Cochran-Smith)