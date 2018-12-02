Nocona City Council moving forward with dissolution of the North Montague County Water Supply District

The Nocona City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Feb. 13 to consider an agreement with Lloyd Gosselink, attorney at law, to represent the city for the dissolution of the North Montague County Water Supply District.

An order calling the city’s general election for May 5 will be discussed, along with a join election agreement.

The Nocona Economic Development Corporation will request grants for the Nocona Military Heritage Plaza and for the Nocona Playground Project for a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round.

A lease agreement with the Gas Junkies Nocona Car Club for the abandoned air strip will be considered, along with the use of cemetery bequeath funds to purchase and install markers for unmarked graves.

Council members will discuss reaffirming civil rights forms and designating authorized signatories for the TxCDBG Grant 7217330. Councilors also will consider appointing Nelda Coulston, Jim Coulston and Hobie Meekins to the Library Advisory Board and review multiple bids received for real property struck off to taxing entities from a sheriff’s sale.