Nocona falls to Brock 62-53

A promising season came to an end Tuesday night for the Nocona boys basketball program as they lost to mighty Brock in their bi-district playoff game at Graham.

The number two ranked team in the state was too much for the Indians as they played valiantly in defeat, 62-53.

Nocona started the game on the ropes. The Eagles executed their half court offense while playing tough man-to-man defense.

It was slow going at first as Brock led 7-3 midway through the first, but things picked up for both teams to finish the quarter. The Eagles nailed some 3s and the Indians started to find holes to attack the basket. Brock led 20-13 heading into the second quarter.

Nocona senior Riley McCasland continued to aggressively attack. The Eagles tried to switch a longer defender on McCasland, but he was still able to find creases.

Brock then sent help defenders selling out to take charges, which worked to some degree, but not enough. The Indians senior Cade Breeze was also able to find some space against Brock’s post players to get in some close range baskets.

Unfortunately, Nocona could not slow down the Eagles. The Indians full-court press they usually rely on to get them some easy baskets was largely ineffective against the Eagles.

Brock’s players seemed to know exactly where to go with the ball to avoid turnovers and get into their offense. They led 37-24 at halftime.

