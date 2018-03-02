Nocona gearing up for Mardi Gras events

It’s Mardi Gras week in Nocona as the eighth annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style takes places Feb. 8-10.

This family-friendly event is a flurry of parades, food, music and games coordinated by the Nocona Chamber of Commerce.

Steve and Trisha Tettleton were crowned the Mardi Gras king ana queen during the Jan. 27 Mardi Gras Ball.

Monday is the deadline to enter the “Big Mardi Gras Parade” on Saturday. Nellann McBroom, executive director of the Nocona Chamber of Commerce, said those wishing to enter the parade can stop by or call the chamber office at 825-3526 to enter. There is no fee to enter.

