Nocona High senior arrested for ‘terroristic’ tweet

Following the most recently school shooting in Florida, communities, parents and students are unstandably concerned about any comments made about possible threats to their school. Those concerns went up like big red flag Sunday following a tweet from a Nocona senior.

An 18-year-old senior at Nocona High School was arrested Sunday night after tweeting an alleged threat against Nocona High School on his personal Twitter account.

The tweet was sent by Zachary Daniel Boyd, Nocona Hills, at 5:25 p.m. Sunday and said: “Nhs needa get shot up js (just saying)”

The arrest affidavit indicates NHS Principal Stephenie Wright began receiving numerous phone calls from parents about the post, and they were concerned about the safety of their children.

Phone calls also quickly poured into the Nocona Police Department said Chief Kent Holcomb.

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas was called at 7:19 p.m. and he had the deputies start the warrant process based on a perceived threat.

Boyd was arrested at 10:25 p.m. on a complaint of terroristic threat, a third degree felony. A criminal trespass warning was later made on Boyd prohibiting him on any NISD properties. This was Boyd’s second arrest this month after being jailed on a complaint of driving while intoxicated earlier in February.

