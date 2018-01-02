Patrick Eugene Turner

May 21, 1961 – January 23, 2018

WICHITA FALLS – Patrick Eugene Turner, 56, died Jan. 23, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A memorial service was at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at First Baptist Church of Bellevue with Pastor Robert Slayton officiating.

Turner was born May 21, 1961 on Sheppard Air Force Base to Jim and Martha (Johnson) Turner. He married Tammy Gardner on Feb. 14, 2008 in Bellevue. He worked at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls at the exchange store and later as a cook at McDonalds.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Turner, Wichita Falls; parents, Jim and Martha Turner of Burkburnett; twin brother, Paul Turner and brother, Brice Turner both of Burkburnett; sister, Treesa Turner, Burkburnett; in-laws Richard and Jenyne Fenoglio, Bellevue, Jennifer Gardner, Bowie, Marsha and Mark Hanson, Bellevue, Cinny and Bobby Terry, Bellevue, Jolesha and Kyle Godwin, Bowie and Verabelle Lawson, Bowie; aunts and uncles; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 11, Bellevue, TX 76228 or First Baptist Church of Bellevue, P.O. Box 98, Bellevue, TX 76228.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.