Paul Becker
November 11, 1958 – January 24, 2018
MUENSTER – Paul Becker, 60, died on Jan. 24,
2018 in Montague County.
A mass of Christian burial was at 10 a.m. Jan. 29
at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Muenster with
Father Ken Robinson officiating. Burial followed in
Sacred Heart Cemetery. A rosary and vigil will be at
6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Becker was born to Martin and Gloria (Voth) Becker
on Nov. 11, 1958. He grew up on a dairy farm north
of Muenster and attended Sacred Heart School.
He married Brenda Sandmann in Lindsay on Sept.
22, 1979. After high school, he partnered with his dad
in the dairy farm business. Becker then started an
excavating business, Becker Dozer Service in 1996.
Becker served on the Muenster Memorial Hospital
board for more than 13 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Martin
Becker; mother-in-law Aileen Sandman; and granddaughter,
Julie Marie Becker.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda, Muenster; son,
Joseph Paul Becker, Muenster; daughter Diane Marie
Becker, Lewisville; mother, Gloria Becker, Muenster;
five grandchildren; sister, Shirley Hess, Muenster; and
numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are under the direction of Scott
Funeral Home in Muenster.
Paul Becker
Paul Becker
Leave a Reply