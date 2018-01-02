Paul Becker

November 11, 1958 – January 24, 2018

MUENSTER – Paul Becker, 60, died on Jan. 24,

2018 in Montague County.

A mass of Christian burial was at 10 a.m. Jan. 29

at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Muenster with

Father Ken Robinson officiating. Burial followed in

Sacred Heart Cemetery. A rosary and vigil will be at

6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Becker was born to Martin and Gloria (Voth) Becker

on Nov. 11, 1958. He grew up on a dairy farm north

of Muenster and attended Sacred Heart School.

He married Brenda Sandmann in Lindsay on Sept.

22, 1979. After high school, he partnered with his dad

in the dairy farm business. Becker then started an

excavating business, Becker Dozer Service in 1996.

Becker served on the Muenster Memorial Hospital

board for more than 13 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Martin

Becker; mother-in-law Aileen Sandman; and granddaughter,

Julie Marie Becker.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda, Muenster; son,

Joseph Paul Becker, Muenster; daughter Diane Marie

Becker, Lewisville; mother, Gloria Becker, Muenster;

five grandchildren; sister, Shirley Hess, Muenster; and

numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements are under the direction of Scott

Funeral Home in Muenster.