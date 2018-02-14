Rabbits make it five straight

With high expectations coming into the season, the Bowie boys accomplished one of those expectations on Monday with a district championship with their win against Paradise at home.

The Jackrabbits won their final two games of the regular season by huge margins to clinch the district title with a record of 13-1 during district play.

Bowie first played Boyd at home on Friday and came out on fire. The Jackrabbits played hard on defense while running every chance they could get through turnovers they converted to points. In the half court, Bowie was able to execute their offense from the inside out, finishing inside with their size and knocking down open 3s.

The starters never came out during the first quarter and built a 29-5 lead heading into the second. Coach Doug Boxell was able to get all of his bench in throughout the game and used platoon style substituting so that his starting five saw large chunks of minutes together while ignoring the score. The Jackrabbits were able to keep the intensity up despite the game not being competitive at all. The final score was 82-36.

To read more, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.