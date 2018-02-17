Street department smooths drainage area

In an effort to make a closed drainage ditch somewhat safer, the Bowie street department worked on Lamb Street this past week.

Stony Lowrance superintendent of the street department said city officials directed the crew to do what it could to remove some of the safety hazards after there were reports of children going into the drainage ditch.

This section of Lamb Street near Kiwanis Park has been closed for more than a year and a half after a portion of the drainage culvert collapsed after heavy flooding. An engineering study is underway on how to address the flooding problems in this area.

“We filled the street cavity so we could get equipment in there, took out the railings, cut the rebarr that was sticking up and took out about 30 feet of the culvert that was exposed. It has been barricaded off and the street remains closed; however, no one should go into the damaged area,” said Lowrance.