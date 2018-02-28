Three local girls heading to state

It was a good day for both Bowie and Nocona girls powerlifting teams at the regional meet on Saturday at Chico High School as three lifters advanced to state.

For Bowie, the Lady Rabbits tied with Leonard to finish second in the region behind Van Alstyne as a team. Bowie had five of their seven lifters earn medals, with two of them winning their weight classes and earning trips to the state meet.

Carrington Davis won the 181 pound class with 925 pounds lifted, 105 pounds more than second place. Her 220 pound bench press was tied for the second most of any girl at the meet and earned her an award. This will be her third time heading to the state meet, with her goal to bring back a medal.

Emily Cox won the 148 pound class with 800 pounds lifted. It is her first year doing powerlifting as a senior. Cox hopes to set personal records at the state meet as she keeps getting stronger.

For Nocona, the Lady Indians finished 13 as a team, with two medalists. Lexi Towery finished second in the 165 pound class with a total of 815 pounds lifted. This qualified her for the state meet for the third time.

