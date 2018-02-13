Tommie L. Stilwell

September 4, 1939 – February 10, 2018

RINGGOLD – Tommie L. Stilwell, 78, died on Feb. 10, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

A service will beat 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at Ringgold Baptist Church with the Rev. Rickie Tarpley officiating.

Stilwell was born on Sept. 4, 1939 in Ringgold to Roy Stilwell and Lorena Grimsley Stilwell. He graduated high school from Ringgold. Stilwell was raised by his Uncle Roy and Aunt Sadie Roberson.

He got his master’s degree while attending Decatur Baptist University, Midwestern State University and The University of North Texas. Stilwell worked most of his life as an educator, farmer and rancher. He married Jackie Whitecotton on March 18, 1961 in Ringgold. Stilwell was a member of Ringgold Baptist Church and the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Dept.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and Uncle Roy and Aunt Sadie Roberson.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Stilwell, Ringgold; daughter, Belinda Sanchez, Henrietta; son, Tom Stilwell, Henrietta; sisters, Rebecca Brockman, Eureka Springs, AR, Martha Coben, Atoka, OK, Geneva Arnold, Missouri and Vickie Stilwel, Rowlett.

Memorials may be made to Ringgold Volunteer Fire Dept., c/o Larry Fenoglio, 375 Fite Rd., Ringgold, TX 76261 or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.