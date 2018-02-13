Wanda Ruth True

February 9, 1925 – February 12, 2018

BOWIE – Wanda Ruth True, 92, died Feb. 12, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.

Family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. on Feb. 14 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Jeff Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Sunset.

Wanda was born Feb. 9, 1925 in Sunset to M.A. and Mary (Owens) Proctor. She lived most of her life in Dallas where she and her husband Bob True owned and operated auto dealerships and apartment buildings.

In her later years she worked for Transamerica Insurance Company in Dallas.

She will be fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces for her kindness as they were growing up. She will be missed by her friends and the excellent staff of Independence Hall in Bowie.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert True; brothers, Lester, Buck, Homer, Loren and Jeff Proctor; sisters, Ethel Caswell, Cora Miller, Nora Harbour, Mary Goff and Charlotte Spurlock.

She is survived by her brother, Dale Proctor and wife Lorena, Bowie, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

