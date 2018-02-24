Weather plays havoc with first week of early voting

The first week of early voting has been something of a hit and miss due to the weather and the related power outages.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said it has been an unusual week so far with all the delays, but through Friday at noon there had been 106 early voters.

The Montague location was opened until noon Wednesday and all four locations were closed Thursday during the winter storm. The county annex location opened about 10 a.m. Friday when the electricity was restored in Montague.

Early voting will continue through March 2 with locations in the county open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Within Montague County four locations are set up for early voting: Montague County Annex Community Room, Montague; Nocona Community Room, 807 W. State Highway 82; Bowie Community Room, 307 N. Mason; and the old flower shop on the square, 110 Boggess, Saint Jo. The Saint Jo location has moved from the civic center as that facility is under renovation.

Sample ballots are available at the county website at: www.co.montague.tx.us, click elections or click on the hyperlinks below to see the ballots.

http://bowienewsonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Republican-Sample-Ballot-March-2018.pdf

http://bowienewsonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Democratic-Sample-Ballot-March-2018.pdf