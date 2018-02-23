Willie “Bill” Coffman Gipson

January 2, 1923 – February 19, 2018

RIVER OAKS – Willie “Bill” Coffman Gipson, 95, passed away on Feb. 19, 2018.

A visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Greenwood Chapel in Fort Worth.

A funeral service was at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at Greenwood Chapel. A graveside service was at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Sunset.

Bill was born Jan. 2, 1923 in Marysville, Cooke County.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Weldon Gipson and son, Gary Weldon Gipson.

She is survived by her daughter, Gayla Hubbard and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Rebekah Martin, Kimberly Hubbard and Allison Hubbard; and great grandchildren, Dustin York and Bailey Martin.

