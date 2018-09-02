Workshop explores city council obligations, budgets

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie City Councilors were schooled in their obligations and budgetary responsibilities during a Tuesday night workshop conducted by a Nortex Regional Planning Commission staff member.

Joe Gambill, director of community economic development for Nortex, presented the 90-minute workshop.

Gambill is in his tenth year with Nortex and prior to that had an extensive career as a city manager in the cities of Kaufman, League City, Highland Village, Nocona, Olney, Lucas and Princeton. Gambill said his goal was to help the council members get “grounded” as they undertake their duties.

Read the full story in the weekend News.