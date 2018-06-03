Book sale opens Wednesday at Bowie Community Center at Pelham Park

The Spring Book Sale of the Bowie Friends of the Library has moved and will be located at the Bowie Community Center this week.

All proceeds from the event goes to library projects at the Bowie Public Library. There will be a good selection of fiction and non-fiction for both adults and children. Come early for the best selection.

Days and hours of the sale are: March 7, noon to 5 p.m; March 8, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; March 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and March 10, 9 a.m. to noon.

Plan to come out to the sale to find books for those spring afternoons.