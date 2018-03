Where: Alamodone in San Antonio, TX

When: Thursday

Bowie vs. Grandview @ 1:30 p.m.

How to watch: The game will be streaming on the NFHS Network online. It will cost $9.95 to pay for a monthly subscription. Use this link to find the Bowie vs. Grandview game. https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/uil/c7bbc39c87

The Bowie public library will also be hosting a watch party at the time of the game on the white board in the Lois May Hall meeting room.