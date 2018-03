The Bowie Jackarabbit boy’s basketball team got a great sendoff this morning as the convoy left the high school and went to every campus. Students, parents and supporters lined the streets with signs and Jackrabbit flags to cheer on the boys. Pictured the students lined the block at the junior high. (Photo by Barbara Green) The team then left heading to San Antonio where they will play their first game in the state tournaments tomorrow afternoon against Grandview.