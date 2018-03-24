Ad

Bowie ISD readies early morning board meeting

03/24/2018 SCHOOL NEWS 0

Bowie School Trustees will meet in an early morning session at 7 a.m. on March 27 which will include an executive session review of teacher contracts and the junior high principal position and superintendent’s performance goals.
Other topics on the regular agenda include various monthly reports, school year calendar, struck-off property, counseling program review, school safety and the instructional materials allotment.

