Bowie struggles against district rivals

After winning their opening district game, the Bowie softball team has struggled, losing their next two games against Paradise and City View.

The Lady Rabbits traveled to Paradise on Friday. Paradise started off with a bang as the second batter hit a home run to give them a 2-0 lead.

Bowie was able to recover and not let the inning snowball as they got out of the inning allowing no more runs. They were having a tough time getting a handle on Paradise’s pitcher for most of the game as the Panthers tacked on two more runs in third inning to lead 4-0.

After two scoreless innings, Paradise scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to stretch their lead to 7-0. Bowie answered in the seventh inning as Callie Melton drove in a run on a double for the Lady Rabbits first run. They were able to get another run across as Emily Cox took advantage of a bad throw to third base to score.

Unfortunately, the comeback stopped there and Paradise won 7-2.

