Boyd secures victory against Lady Indians

It was another tough loss for the Nocona softball team on Friday night in Boyd.

The Lady Indians continue to show improvement, but Boyd still won 13-5.

The Lady Jackets stung first with two runs in the first inning, but Nocona struck back. A leadoff walk from Lexi Towery was worked around the bases to get her on third with one out.

She took advantage of a bad throw to second base on a steal from Laramie Hayes to score from third and cut the lead to 2-1.

Unfortunately, Boyd was able to score three more runs in the bottom of the second and third to go up 5-1.

In the top of the fourth, The Lady Indians were able to load the bases up. With two outs and a full count at the plate, Jessica Vogel was able to draw a walk that brought Nocona’s second run to cut the lead down to 5-2. Unfortunately, the next batter struck out before they could do more damage.

The Lady Jackets had several extra base hits and took advantage of some errors to score four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 9-2 lead

The Lady Indians were started off the sixth inning with three singles from Towery, Koryahna Ramsey and Hayes. Unfortunately, one of them got picked off for an out because Kycelynn Contreras was able to hit a two RBI double.

Two batters later, Gisel Hernandez was able to bring her home on a single to cut the lead to 9-5.

Boyd responded with another big inning that included four hits and two walks that scored four more runs to bring their lead to 13-5, the eventual final score.

