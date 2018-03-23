Charles Philip Smith Jr.

February 19, 1932 – March 21, 2018

ALVORD – Charles Philip Smith Jr., 86, died on March 21, 2018 in Forth Worth, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. March 23 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. March 24 at the First Methodist Church of Alvord with the Rev. Veronica Greanead officiating.

Burial will follow at Alvord Cemetery in Alvord.

Smith was born on Feb. 19, 1932 in Alvord to Charles Sr. and Rosa (McDonald) Smith. He graduated from Alvord High School in 1951.

On Aug. 3, 1951 he married Winnie Mae Buckliew in Alvord. He owned and operated Smith Dairy in Alvord for 45 years.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Winnie Mae Smith; grandson, Chris Northcutt; his parents; and brothers, Johnnie, Bob and Clyde Smith.

He is survived by his children, Chuck Smith, Alvord, Pam Northcutt, Keller, Cindy Pylant, Alvord and Scott Smith, Alvord; six grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and sister, Mary Rutherford, Decatur.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.