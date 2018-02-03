Charles Shurtleff

August 9, 1937 – March 1, 2018

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX – Charles Shurtleff, 80, passed away on March 1, 2018 at Carriage House Manor, Sulphur Springs, TX.

There will be no formal visitation.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on March 3 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Shane Carrington officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.

Charles Shurtleff was born on Aug. 9, 1937 in Brock to Carl and Rita Shurtleff. He married Carolyn Scarborough in Bowie on Jan. 23, 1957. Charles worked as a vocational ag teacher and real estate appraiser. Charles was an elder at Southside Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Shurtleff; sons, Keith Shurtleff and wife, Beth, Sulphur Springs, Kevin Shurtleff and wife, Kay, Mesquite; daughter, Kim Watson and husband, Richard, Lawrenceburg, KY; grandchildren, Kacey Batterton and husband, Kenneth, Brandon Shurtleff and wife, Amanda, Brian Shurtleff and wife, Ricki, Paul Watson, Christa Watson, Jessica Watson; great grandchildren, Cara, Paige, Statler Batterton; and sister, Carla Swofford and husband, Jon.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.

The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com.

